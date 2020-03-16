Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

File under: Blockbuster.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Houston Texans are trading star wide receive DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain shared more details.

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, NBC Sports’ Peter King said there was some chatter around the draft to keep an eye on the Texans and Hopkins, and it seems like there indeed was fire near that smoke.

As a result of the move, soon-to-be second-year Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will have Kenyan Drake and Hopkins as his two top weapons.

Even though Hopkins took a bit of a step back in 2019, he’s still a remarkably gifted receiver. In 15 games last season, the 27-year-old reeled in 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images