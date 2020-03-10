The Giants could end up with a nice consolation prize if they miss out on one of the crown jewels of free agency.

New York reportedly is on Jadeveon Clowney’s list of preferred destinations, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to command top dollar on the open market. While the Giants have plenty of cap space to pull off a marquee signing, it might be in their best interest to spread the wealth this offseason as opposed to throwing heaps of cash onto one player.

In turn, New York could focus on the next tier of pass rushers. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants are interested in Kyle Van Noy, who’s believed to be open to taking his talents to the Meadowlands given his relationship with head coach Joe Judge. Judge, previously the Patriots special teams coordinator, worked with Van Noy for three-plus seasons in New England.

Judge might not be the only coach interested in reuniting with Van Noy this offseason, though. Several Patriots, Van Noy included, reportedly will be on Brian Flores’ radar as the Miami Dolphins look to address their bevy of needs this spring.

Van Noy can speak with the Giants, Dolphins and any other team outside of New England beginning March 16 when the NFL’s legal tampering period opens.

