Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Cowboys stabilized Dak Prescott’s receiving corps by retaining Amari Cooper on a reported five-year deal.

Now, it looks like America’s Team is trying to bolster the quarterback’s arsenal of weapons.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater on Wednesday morning reported the Cowboys are interested in one of the top wide receivers on the free-agent market.

The #Cowboys have expressed an interest in 2x Pro Bowler and former SMU wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders per a source informed. Sanders, last with the 49ers, trains in Dallas in the offseason and is equally interested in the #Cowboys I’m told. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 18, 2020

Sanders is coming off an OK 2019 season in which he split time between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. The 10-year pro caught 66 passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns. Sanders’ best days obviously are behind him, but he still could be a nice complementary piece behind Cooper and budding star Michael Gallup.

New England initially was viewed as a potential landing spot for Sanders as the Patriots tried to strengthen Tom Brady’s supporting cast. But with TB12 apparently heading to Tampa Bay, Sanders probably no longer is inclined to take his talents to Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images