Not only have the Tom Brady sweepstakes come to a screeching halt in Tennessee, but a Titans’ signal caller, who started the 2019 season as a backup, will now be paid like a top 10 quarterback.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Titans have reportedly agreed to a massive four-year contract. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the lucrative deal will pay Tannehill $118 million over four years for an average of $29.5 million per year. It includes $62 million fully guaranteed and $91 million as a total guaranteed.

Here’s more numbers on Ryan Tannehill’s deal, per source: 2020 is $17.5m fully guaranteed. 2021 is $24.5m fully guaranteed. 2022 is $29m guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on 5th day of 2021 league year. 2023 is $27.5m base. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020

Admittedly, it’s putting it lightly, but Tannehill — who Mike Vrabel’s Titans acquired in a trade from the Miami Dolphins a year ago to the day — has cashed in.

The reported $29.5 million average per year would make Tannehill the seventh highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

It’s a list headlined by Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. It also puts Tannehill ahead of Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo.

Not too shabby for someone who didn’t start for the Titans until Week 7.

Tannehill, of course, was among the hottest quarterbacks over the second half of the season. He led the Titans to playoff wins over the New England Patriots and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens before Tennessee bowed out in the AFC Championship Game.

The 31-year-old Tannehill completed 60 percent of his passes during the postseason while throwing for five touchdowns in three games. It followed a regular season in which the seven-year NFL veteran posted a career high in completion percentage (70.3) while compiling a 7-3 record in Tennessee’s final 10 regular-season games.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images