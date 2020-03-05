The Tennessee Titans reportedly are dead set on bringing back Ryan Tannehill, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plans for Tom Brady.

The Titans are using Brady as “leverage” to re-sign Tannehill at a lower cost, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Thursday morning. Both Tannehill and Brady are scheduled to become free agents March 18.

From Bedard’s column:

The truth is there isn’t much of a market, at least not with teams Brady really wants to or would play for. You, me, the Patriots and the lampost know Brady is not playing for Raiders or Bucs. He might, at the very end, play for the Chargers but they might go another direction before that. The Giants and Colts are out. League sources expect the Titans to lock in Ryan Tannehill at some point at a cheaper rate thanks to the Brady leverage, although that could change.

Tannehill revived his career last season in Tennessee, eventually leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game. Perhaps the former first-round pick truly has turned a corner.

As for Brady, his impending free agency continues to be a source of rampant rumormongering.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images