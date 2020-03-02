Tom Brady doesn’t know where he’s playing next season. Antonio Brown doesn’t know if he’s playing at all next season.

But that reportedly isn’t causing them to lose touch. In fact, that might be helping them stay in contact.

Brady is eligible to hit free agency for the first time in his career when the new league year begins March 18. It’s no sure thing he returns to the Patriots, though not completely out of the realm of possibility. Meanwhile, the NFL’s investigation into Antonio Brown continues after allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, emerged during the free agent wideout’s 11-day run with New England.

In ESPN’s NFL Combine notebook, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler dropped a pretty wild nugget about Brady and Brown.

“Ready for a wild audible? Two people close to Antonio Brown — yes, that Antonio Brown — told us Brady keeps in consistent contact with Brown and has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever Brady goes next.

According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop. Anything concerning Brown should be taken with not a grain but a bucket of salt at this point, but it does seem as if Brady and Brown formed at least some level of connection in their incredibly brief time together in New England.”

If Brady really is hellbent on playing with Brown, that all but certainly would remove the Patriots from the Brady sweepstakes, for obvious reasons.

