As if there wasn’t enough for New Englanders to worry about these days, Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots is beginning to look more inevitable by the hour.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Sunday published a particularly bleak column, going so far as to characterize Brady’s exit from Foxboro as “imminent.” Additionally, it doesn’t sound like Brady is particularly beaten up over the prospect of leaving the only team he ever has played for.

Check out this excerpt:

“Sources have told me that, if Brady hits free agency, a drawn-out process of deciding where he will play is unlikely. I’ve also been told that, rather than being melancholy about the prospective end of his time in New England, Brady’s at peace and looking forward to the possibilities in front of him.”

COLUMN: Bleak Week. The end seems near for Brady and the Patriots. https://t.co/icO7gmBJbO — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 15, 2020

Yikes.

Still, it remains possible that Brady and the Patriots eventually reach a deal. And, in fact, many reporters similarly tied-in with the Patriots believe the two sides will find a common ground.

Regardless, we soon will reach a conclusion to one of the more laborious storylines in NFL history. NFL free agency is scheduled to begin Wednesday (for now) and teams interested in Brady can contact his agent, Don Yee, as early as Monday.

If you’re looking for a reason to be optimistic about the chances of Brady re-signing with the Patriots, look no further than the NFL’s new collective-bargaining agreement.

