Bill Belichick and Tom Brady reportedly have finally spoken this offseason.

Tuesday’s conversation between the New England Patriots head coach and free-agent quarterback “didn’t go well,” a source told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

Guregian noted Brady likely won’t sign until after NFL free agency begins March 18 at 4 p.m. She also reported the chat “doesn’t necessarily preclude the team from signing” Brady despite the fact that it was “not fruitful.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran shed more light on the conversation between Brady and Belichick. Belichick was “all business” and talked to the QB like he was “still under contract,” per Curran.

Brady is expected to have a hot market in free agency. The Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and even the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers could be interested in signing the legendary quarterback who’s hitting free agency for the first time in his 20-year career.

