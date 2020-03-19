Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady isn’t officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer just yet.

The former New England Patriots quarterback and his expected new squad were “still trying to finalize contract language as of Wednesday night,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady and the Bucs still are expected to reach an agreement, per Schefter’s report and others.

“No problems (foreseen) with Bucs-Brady,” Schefter wrote on Twitter, “but no deal yet.”

Brady announced Tuesday morning he was leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons. The Bucs and Los Angeles Chargers both made bids for the 42-year-old’s services, with Tampa ultimately winning out.

But the deal, evidently, is not quite done. Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images