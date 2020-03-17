Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is taking his talents to Clearwater Beach.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday. FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd and NESN and WEEI’s Dale Arnold also reported earlier in the day that Brady was expected to sign with the Buccaneers.

Brady’s deal is expected to be worth around $30 million per year, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Brady announced Tuesday morning that he would be departing the Patriots in free agency. This is the first time in Brady’s 20-year career that he’s been an unrestricted free agent.

The Los Angeles Chargers also were in the running for Brady’s services, but the QB wanted to stay on the east coast, ESPN’s Jim Trotter reported.

The Buccaneers play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., during the 2021 season.