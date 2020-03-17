Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady reportedly has made up his mind, or something.

Brady on Tuesday announced he plans to leave the New England Patriots. However, multiple reports indicated the 42-year-old would not reveal his new team until Wednesday (free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET) at the earliest.

Still, according to Colin Cowherd, Brady already knows where he’ll play next season.

Check out this tweet:

Breaking. Just got text. Tom Brady has made his decision. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 17, 2020

Thanks, Colin?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are considered the frontrunners for Brady. Though, the Miami Dolphins reportedly should not be ruled out of the sweepstakes.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images