Tom Brady reportedly has made up his mind, or something.

Brady on Tuesday announced he plans to leave the New England Patriots. However, multiple reports indicated the 42-year-old would not reveal his new team until Wednesday (free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET) at the earliest.

Still, according to Colin Cowherd, Brady already knows where he’ll play next season.

Check out this tweet:

Thanks, Colin?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are considered the frontrunners for Brady. Though, the Miami Dolphins reportedly should not be ruled out of the sweepstakes.

More Tom Brady: Decision To Leave Patriots Sends Shockwaves Across NFL

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images