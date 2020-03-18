Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Whitworth is just the latest NFL player to prove age is merely a number this offseason.

Of course, there’s 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And there’s 38-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers reportedly signing with the Indianapolis Colts and 37-year-old tight end Jason Witten reportedly agreeing to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 38-year-old Whitworth is right there with them. The veteran offensive tackle reportedly has agreed to a solid contract with the Los Angeles Rams, per his agency SportsTrust Advisors.

The Rams are giving Whitworth a three-year contract worth $30 million, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Whitworth can earn up to $37.5 million with $12.5 million guaranteed. It’s the highest-paid contract signed by a non-quarterback 35 years or older in NFL history.

Whitworth has spent 14 years in the NFL, with the last three being with the Rams.

During his time in L.A., Whitworth has started 47 of 48 games, including all 16 games each of the last two seasons. He was named a first-team All-Pro in both 2015 and 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images