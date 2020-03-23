The Patriots really couldn’t open up their wallets for Brian Hoyer, but they presented the veteran quarterback with an offer he simply couldn’t refuse.

Hoyer on Sunday reportedly agreed to return to New England on a one-year deal worth a shade over $1 million. This will mark the third stint in Foxboro for Hoyer, who reportedly had the opportunity to make more money with a team other than the Patriots after being released by the Indianapolis Colts.

So, why did the 34-year-old opt for the Patriots? NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided some clarity.

“Agent Joe Linta, who I talked to after the deal happened, said Hoyer could have been offered $5 (million) or $6 million from another team, but he wanted to be in New England because they told him he would have the chance to compete for the starting job,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “So yes, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler are going to be battling it out for the starting quarterback position once held by Tom Brady. Of course, the Patriots could draft a quarterback as well, but we’re still a month from finding out that answer.”

One has to imagine the Patriots’ ideal scenario is Stidham undoubtedly earning the gig in camp. But if the 2019 fourth-rounder proves to be not ready, New England could do much worse than an experienced signal-caller who knows its offense inside and out.

There’s a chance Hoyer won’t be competing in just a three-horse race, however. In addition to the Patriots potentially drafting a quarterback next month, Peter King isn’t ruling out the possibility of Bill Belichick and Co. adding another veteran QB.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images