As the world at large grinds to a halt, the Tom Brady free agency rollercoaster remains fully operational.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday relayed sentiments from over a dozen NFL owners, all of whom apparently believe Brady will return to the New England Patriots. That report flies in the face of a particularly bleak column published earlier in the day by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran. It’s worth noting Curran published his piece before the Tennessee Titans re-signed Ryan Tannehill and the San Francisco 49ers reportedly dropped out of the Brady sweepstakes — leaving the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a duel for the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Still with us? Good.

“After asking a dozen-plus NFL execs where Tom Brady ends up, nearly all predict New England,” Fowler tweeted. “Among beliefs: Brady slow-playing for more weapons, market won’t be obscene, N.E. still best place to win. We’ll see what happens, but not many envision him in new uniform.”

Unsurprisingly, Adam Schefter followed up — an hour after Fowler, no less! — by reporting Brady and the Patriots are nowhere near reaching a deal.

What a truly annoying to story to follow.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images