When trying to wrap your ahead around the Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo swap rumors, one question makes it particularly difficult: The 49ers wouldn’t really part with a quarterback who just led them to a Super Bowl, right?

Well…

Multiple reporters this week have indicated there’s a chance San Francisco would move on from Garoppolo for a chance to pursue Brady this offseason. The 49ers would have to opt-out from Garoppolo’s current deal in order to sign Brady, who reportedly would consider leaving the New England Patriots to join the team he grew up loving.

But why would the 49ers part with a 28-year-old quarterback who appears on the cusp of stardom?

Here’s what NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran wrote Wednesday afternoon:

“None of this chatter indicates the Niners are camped outside the office of Brady’s agent Don Yee waiting for the legal tampering period to start so they can make their pitch. It’s flimsy. But it’s persistent. Why?

“First, Brady would love to play there. Second, as much as Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan likes Garoppolo, I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’s got some reservations about Garoppolo’s ceiling and overall decision making.

“Enough to use the emergency exit the Niners built into Garoppolo’s contract? That would be a bold move. But ask yourself: Why is the option to move on from Garoppolo with minimal penalty even there? Just in case? In case of what?”

Make of that what you will. For what it’s worth, other NFL insiders have thrown cold water on the Brady-Garoppolo speculation.

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18. The 42-year-old QB and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly spoke over the phone recently, but the tone of the conversation remains unclear.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images