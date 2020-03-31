Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL remains optimistic about its upcoming season through the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL general counsel Jeff Pash told reporters Tuesday on a conference call that the league still is planning on playing a full 16-game season in 2020.

“Our planning, our expectation, is fully directed at playing a full season starting on schedule and having a full regular season and a full set of playoffs,” Pash said, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “Am I certain? I’m not certain that I’ll be here tomorrow. But I’m planning on it.”

The NFL schedule will be announced a little later than usual this offseason, however.

The rest of the sporting world has been put on hold while COVID-19 spreads throughout the globe. The NFL continued with free agency, as planned, and it intends on holding its draft in late April, as well.

The NFL season begins in September. Owners voted Tuesday to extend the postseason from 12 to 14 playoff teams.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images