COVID-19 has made it tricky for NFL teams to announce newly acquired players from free agency and trades.

Teams can’t announce new players until contracts are finalized, per a memo from the league. Contracts cannot be finalized until physicals are completed, and team facilitates are shut down preventing players from coming in to conduct those physicals.

Therefore, some NFL team’s social media managers have gotten creative with their content production.

Teams like the Baltimore Ravens have gone the informational route, explaining why they aren’t announcing new singings.

Statement from Eric DeCosta regarding Free Agency announcements: pic.twitter.com/tZEVr4UD4C — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 18, 2020

Then, you have others who’ve gotten a bit more innovative, finding a loophole that allows the teams to pass on media reports about their respective trades and free agents.

Take the Denver Broncos for instance.

Happy New League Year! … according to media reports. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ykhj7QL106 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2020

The Chicago Bears took a more serious approach to getting around the mandate.

Per @NFLNetwork reports we have agreed to terms with TE @TheJimmyGraham.

(NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making any official announcements.)@SNICKERS | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 18, 2020

The Washington Redskins had some fun tweeting about one report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport saying, “big news if true.”

Reports from @RapSheet, we have agreed to terms with LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 😃 Big news if true. pic.twitter.com/vBcm3XAvjU — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 18, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals did it perhaps better than anyone. The memes really put this one over the top.

Thank goodness for creative social media teams giving sports fans some much needed comedic relief.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images