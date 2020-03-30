It’s been decades since the Patriots entered a season with question marks at the quarterback position.

That will change as the 2020 campaign nears.

The Tom Brady era in New England is over, as the six-time Super Bowl champion now calls Tampa Bay home. With Brady out of the picture, the Patriots’ QB depth chart features 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham, Cody Kessler and Brian Hoyer, who was signed by New England shortly after his release from the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s not a very inspiring group any way you slice it. In fact, ESPN NFL writer Kevin Seifert would argue New England’s lack of a clear-cut identity at quarterback currently makes for the league’s biggest roster hole.

“It wouldn’t be the first time the Patriots have proved doubters wrong, but at this moment, it’s entirely fair to doubt whether Stidham has any business as a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Seifert wrote. “After a free-agent market that featured an unprecedented number of available starters, the Patriots’ decision to sit tight has raised eyebrows.”

How could New England potentially amend the issue? The franchise very well could select a signal-caller in next month’s draft, and there also is a pair of No. 1 overall picks from yesteryear — Jameis Winston and Cam Newton — available on the open market. Still, the most likely scenario seems to be Stidham being under center for the Patriots in Week 1.

This isn’t to say Stidham is the long-term answer in New England, however. One sportsbook is bracing for Deshaun Watson to take his talents to Foxboro ahead of the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images