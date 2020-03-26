Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There have been a handful of NFL offseason moves thus far that have raised eyebrows.

The Houston Texans received next to nothing in return for DeAndre Hopkins, much like the Jacksonville Jaguars in their trade of Calais Campbell. The Chicago Bears also rolled the dice by dealing for one of the more up-and-down quarterbacks in recent memory, Nick Foles.

But of all the moves that left football fans and media members alike scratching their heads, ESPN NFL writer Kevin Seifert believes the New England Patriots watching Tom Brady walk out the door tops the list.

“This decision was years in the making, and it was as much Brady’s as it was the Patriots’,” Seifert wrote. “But it was the result of institutional stubbornness. Why did the Patriots create an environment that the best player in NFL history, still playing at a pretty good level, wanted to leave?”

Joe Montana likely would co-sign Seifert’s take, as the Hall of Fame quarterback believes New England “made a mistake” by not retaining the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images