Major question marks surround the quarterback position in New England for the first time in decades.

Tom Brady is off to Tampa Bay, leaving Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler as the only signal-callers on the Patriots’ roster. New England is expected to add another QB in the coming weeks and months, potentially in the form of both a rookie and a veteran.

In terms of the latter, the Patriots’ options now are limited, as teams across the league made moves for veteran quarterbacks in recent days. There still is one option — arguably the most polarizing — lingering on the open market, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes he could be a fit in Foxboro.

“What better way to punctuate the Brady breakup than by Belichick helping fix the talented but turnover-prone (Jameis) Winston in the ultimate Tampa QB swap?” Fowler wrote. “I know, I know … Belichick wants a disciplined quarterback who’s smart at the line of scrimmage. But Winston’s issue isn’t smarts; it’s overconfidence. (Bill) Belichick and Josh McDaniels can coach him into fewer mistakes.”

If New England somehow is able to land Winston on a discount, it wouldn’t be the worst move. The 26-year-old has no shortage of talent — 121 touchdown passes over five seasons — and likely would be motivated as ever to reshape his image. Winston also boasts above-average mobility, which could allow McDaniels to get creative with the playbook.

As for other potential veteran quarterback options, one NFL insider believes Andy Dalton has his eyes set on New England.

