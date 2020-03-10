A few Patriots free agents are poised to cash in this offseason.

There’s a good chance Joe Thuney will become one of the highest-paid interior offensive linemen whenever he signs the dotted line. Devin McCourty also could be in line for the final lucrative contract of his career, and then there’s also that Tom Brady guy.

A hefty payday could be coming Jamie Collins’ way as well, but NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal isn’t so sure the veteran linebacker is worth it.

“Collins already failed to make an impact the last time he left New England,” Rosenthal wrote. “After a quietly disappointing end to his return to Foxborough on a one-year deal last season, teams have to worry about how consistent Collins will be, play to play and week to week.”

It’s tough to imagine Collins back in a Patriots uniform for the 2020 season. Even if he doesn’t break the bank, his play in the 2019 campaign likely will garner him a contract outside of New England’s price range. Perhaps the 30-year-old will take his talents to New Orleans, as the Saints reportedly are interested in his services.

Collins can begin speaking with teams around the league March 16 when the league’s official tampering period opens, followed by the official start of free agency two days later.

