The world is more or less on lockdown amid a global pandemic, and quite frankly, it sucks. People are sick, the global economy is in rough shape, and as sports fans, we have no clue when we’ll get to see games back on the field.

But there is a bit of a silver lining. The widespread quarantine mixed with the lack of live sports has forced us to get creative and innovative when it comes to scratching the itch. While nothing beats live sports, early indications are we’ll be treated to a whole lot of old games that are awesome for nostalgia.

If you’re a fan of the New England Patriots, there’s a whole lot of reasons to be nostalgic, especially these days as fans deal with the loss of Tom Brady. For Patriots fans wanting to remember the good old days, the NFL’s YouTube page just hooked you up.

The NFL on Monday released a massive playlist of full game broadcasts to its YouTube page. And as you could imagine, the Patriots are prominently featured.

Here are some of the best selections to keep you busy (and distracted) as we ride this thing out together.

Super Bowl 51: 28-3 … enough said.

Super Bowl 49: Malcolm Butler’s interception wins it for Patriots

Super Bowl 36: The dynasty begins

The Tuck Rule game

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images