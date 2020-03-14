Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL is at a pause due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Gary Bettman is optimistic there will be a 2019-20 Stanley Cup champion.

The NHL commissioner joined NHL Network on Friday and addressed the paused season, how there originally were plans to continue the season without fans until Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Bettman even shared his thoughts about the Stanley Cup Final.

According to Los Angele Times’ Helene Elliott, Bettman believes “we will be able at some point to get through the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

When the season hit the pause button, the Boston Bruins were atop the NHL standings with 100 points and were in the midst of a stellar season after losing Game 7 of the Cup Final last June.

Of course, only time will tell who the 2019-20 champion will be, if the season indeed is able to resume.

