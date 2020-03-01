David Pastrnak had a spectacular month of February, and the NHL is recognizing that.

The Boston Bruins winger has been named the league’s third star of the month for February. And the numbers he’s produced in that stretch are quite impressive, to say the least.

Pastrnak racked up 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and a plus-8 rating in 14 games in February. He recorded multi-point games in seven of those contests, including his fourth hat trick of the season against the Montreal Canadiens (his second of the season against the squad) on Feb. 12.

The 23-year-old currently leads the league in scoring with 47 goals and is second in the league in points (91) behind friend and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. He also owns a league-leading 19 power-play goals and is tied with Draisaitl for the league lead in game-winning goals (10) after scoring four in February.

Pastrnak has recorded the most goals of any Bruins player in the last 26 seasons with 16 games left on Boston’s regular-season schedule. Should he hang on, he’ll be the first Bruin to top the category since Phil Esposito in 1974-75, per NHL Public Relations.

⭐⭐⭐@pastrnak96 took sole possession of the NHL lead in goals as he aims to become the first @NHLBruins player to top the League in that category since Phil Esposito (1974-75). He already has the most goals by a Bruins player in 26 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wAlooF8QLZ pic.twitter.com/cqN94i2gQY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 1, 2020

Impressive stuff.

