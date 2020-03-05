The Bruins are atop the NHL standings and hold a six-point lead over the second-place St. Louis Blues. But will Boston keep up this trend and raise Lord Stanley come June?

The Black and Gold were just one win away from being crowned 2018-19 Stanley Cup champions, but fell in Game 7 on home ice to the Blues.

Many wondered how Boston would look this season and if any sort of “hangover” would happen. That hasn’t even been close to the case, though, as the team continues to roll and build a nice cushion over teams in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

The Bruins have been close to the top of the odds, staying close behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, who they have a nine-point edge over in the Atlantic Division. But with 15 games left in the regular season, Boston is tied for the oddsmakers at Draft Kings’ top spot.

Check it out:

The Bruins are now tied with the Lightning as Stanley Cup favorites pic.twitter.com/SRhxA7djy4 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 5, 2020

It’s no surprise Tampa Bay continues to stay atop the sportsbooks. And if the Bruins’ Tuesday 2-1 win over the Bolts was a preview for what’s to come in the playoffs, then it very well could be a gritty, hard-fought series between the two Atlantic Division rivals.

