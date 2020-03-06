Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask is leading the goaltenders’ pack, as far as oddsmakers are concerned.

FanDuel Sportsbook pegged the Boston Bruins goaltender as the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy on Thursday. Rask’s Vezina Trophy odds are +115, some distance ahead of rivals Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, both of whom have +420 lines.

Boston's Tuukka Rask is the favorite in our latest odds to win the Vezina Trophy 🥅 More: https://t.co/kz4eF8kLML pic.twitter.com/2hALJOAAkU — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 5, 2020

By making Rask the firm Vezina Trophy favorite, FanDuel seemingly refutes the opinion of ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, who counts the Bruins star among the “finalists” for the honor Wednesday, but believes Hellebuyck leads the race.

NHL general managers vote on the winner of the Vezina Trophy, which recognizes the top goaltender in a given season. Boston’s regular-season schedule will end April 4 at TD Garden against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rask has won the honor only once, having claimed it in 2013-14. If oddsmakers are correct he’ll add another Vezina Trophy to that one and start a collection in earnest.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images