The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season indefinitely Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

And all eyes turned to the NHL.

Shortly after the NBA made its decision, the NHL met to decide its fate, but is not quite ready to make a decision.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus,” the statement said, per NHL Public Relations. “The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”

The San Jose Sharks already will play three home games in March — one against the Boston Bruins — in an empty SAP Center.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images