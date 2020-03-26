Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the top free-agent college players is heading to the Bruins organization.

Boston on Friday reportedly signed defenseman Jack Ahcan, a 22-year-old out of St. Cloud State. SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the news, though Mark Divver had earlier in the week that the Bruins were in the mix to sign him.

Ahcan captained the Huskies this past season, contributing seven goals with 25 assists over 33 games. He never posted fewer that 21 points in a season over his four years at St. Cloud, and put up a career high 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) as a junior.

He’s only 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, but still projects as a solid puck-moving defenseman that isn’t a liability in his own end.

Divver, who closely follows college hockey and Bruins prospects, shared some insight he heard from a scout about Ahcan calling him a “nice get for Bruins.”

Jack Ahcan is nice get for Bruins. Underrated as a defender, he has excellent hands and his IQ and vision complement the rest of his skill set. NHL scout I talked to this winter called him a modern-day defenseman https://t.co/xAudQimzwI — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 26, 2020

Despite the pause to the current NHL season, the Bruins have been keeping busy on the transaction front. They also reportedly signed undrafted free agent Nick Wolff out of Minnesota-Duluth, while goalie Jeremy Swayman, a 2017 fourth-round pick, signed his entry-level deal.

The Bruins have had some success with undrafted college players, as Torey Krug, Karson Kuhlman and Kevan Miller all got scooped up by the Bruins after not getting selected in the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images