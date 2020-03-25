Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NHL players and staff have been under self-quarantine since the league paused the 2019-20 season March 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But that isolation period apparently isn’t ending just yet.

The NHL has requested players and staff extend their self-quarantine an additional 10 days, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston. General managers reportedly received word of the move Tuesday during a conference call with senior league officials.

Players and staff now will be quarantined until April 6.

A March 13 memo from the league asked players and staff to isolate themselves for at least six days before extending that period to this coming Friday (March 27).

Only two NHL players — both members of the Ottawa Senators — have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images