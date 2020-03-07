Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus continues to spread, and the NHL isn’t taking any chances.

The league is planning on closing locker room access to the media for the time being, a league source tells ESPN. The move reportedly comes as a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and could begin as early as Saturday. All media availability will take place in a formal news conference setting.

The Boston Bruins, however, will not be limiting their locker room access when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night at TD Garden, per a team spokesperson.

“We’ve been in contact with the league & we have been told there is no change in policy,” the spokesperson said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

Per a Bruins spokesman, no changes to normal dressing room procedure for tonight's B's/Lightning game. Normal B's dressing room postgame access: "We've been in contact with the league & we have been told there is no change in policy." — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) March 7, 2020

The NHL has been taking plenty of precautions since the outbreak began in early 2020. The league has barred league employees from doing any overseas business travel, and those who travel to affected areas for persona reasons must be quarantined for at least two weeks following their return.

The NHL also has been “exploring contingency plans” for the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin April 8. No games have been canceled or postponed so far due to the outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images