There’s still uncertainty surrounding when — or if — the NHL season will return. But it seems that’s not going to impact the 2020-21 schedule.

The NHL paused its season March 12 after the NBA did the same a day prior when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL, to date, has two confirmed cases of the virus — both members of the Ottawa Senators.

And while the league reportedly has considered an altered playoff format if and when the league resumes, it still is all systems go for the 2020-21 season.

In an updated Q&A the NHL sent out Monday, a question was asked whether there would be a shortened regular season should the playoffs run late into July or August.

“No. We do not anticipate a scenario in our resumption of play format that would endanger or interfere with the League’s ability to stage and execute the 2020-21 NHL season in its entirety,” the answer read.

It goes to show we could be in for a lot of hockey this summer.

But for now, fans still will have to wait to see what will happen with the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images