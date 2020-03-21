Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019-20 Boston Bruins have become a team to remember, even though this season may be one fans want to forget.

Even before the NHL season came to a pause due to COVID-19, the Bruins established themselves among the league’s elite with an extensive amount of highlights. NHL.com’s Pat Pickens named these moments as the most memorable for the Bruins thus far this season.

Montreal salutes Chara

One of the oldest rivalries in the NHL took a back seat when Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara played his 1,500th NHL game against the rival Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 5.

The Canadiens honored Chara for becoming the sixth defenseman to reach that milestone, and the Bell Centre crowd gave him a rousing ovation during a first-period break in play.

Marchand applauds anthem singer

Sophia Pierce’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” blew everyone away, including Brad Marchand.

The Bruins forward went out of his way to congratulate the 9-year-old for a job well done after her stirring rendition of the national anthem and a bilingual version of “O Canada” before Boston’s game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9.

DeBrusks share a laugh in Edmonton

Jake DeBrusk called a television reporter “boring” during a pregame interview, but it was OK because that reporter was his dad.

The DeBrusks shared a tender moment and a hearty laugh when dad, Sportsnet reporter and former NHL player Louie DeBrusk, interviewed the Boston forward ahead of his game against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 19.

It has been a season of memories for the Bruins. Hopefully, there is one more when the season resumes, involving the Stanley Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images