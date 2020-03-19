Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another person connected to the NBA has been infected with COVID-19.

The Denver Nuggets on Thursday announced a member of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The person in question was tested after experiencing symptoms Monday before testing positive three days later.

The person remains in self-isolation and is receiving care from the team’s medical staff. It’s unclear if this person is a player or a staff member.

Seven NBA players — including Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant — have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. Three infected players currently remain unnamed.

The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season indefinitely last Wednesday after Gobert tested positive for the virus that same day.

