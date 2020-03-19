Another person connected to the NBA has been infected with COVID-19.
The Denver Nuggets on Thursday announced a member of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The person in question was tested after experiencing symptoms Monday before testing positive three days later.
The person remains in self-isolation and is receiving care from the team’s medical staff. It’s unclear if this person is a player or a staff member.
An update from our organization.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YmOaj7829W
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 19, 2020
Seven NBA players — including Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant — have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. Three infected players currently remain unnamed.
The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season indefinitely last Wednesday after Gobert tested positive for the virus that same day.
More NBA: Why Warriors Declined Coronavirus Testing Amid Outbreak
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images