Tom Brady’s plans for the 2020 NFL season remain unknown, but the future Hall of Famer did make an announcement about his future Monday.

Brady took to his social media channels to reveal the launch of 199 productions, a new production company that includes the Russo brothers and Gotham Chopra as partners. The six-time Super Bowl champion fielded a slew of congratulatory messages upon making the announcement, including from former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who jokingly tried to read between the lines.

“🗣 Congrats…. AND does this mean you’re going to the Chargers? I won’t say anything,” McAfee wrote in the comment section.

If the Chargers do indeed plan to enter the Brady sweepstakes, they’ll have their chance to speak with Brady beginning March 16 when the NFL’s legal tampering period opens. But according to one report, Los Angeles’ interest in TB12 might not be as strong as it initially was made out to be.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images