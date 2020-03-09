Tom Brady’s plans for the 2020 NFL season remain unknown, but the future Hall of Famer did make an announcement about his future Monday.
Brady took to his social media channels to reveal the launch of 199 productions, a new production company that includes the Russo brothers and Gotham Chopra as partners. The six-time Super Bowl champion fielded a slew of congratulatory messages upon making the announcement, including from former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who jokingly tried to read between the lines.
I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions. When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project “Unseen Football.” I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.
“🗣 Congrats…. AND does this mean you’re going to the Chargers? I won’t say anything,” McAfee wrote in the comment section.
If the Chargers do indeed plan to enter the Brady sweepstakes, they’ll have their chance to speak with Brady beginning March 16 when the NFL’s legal tampering period opens. But according to one report, Los Angeles’ interest in TB12 might not be as strong as it initially was made out to be.
