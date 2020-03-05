Patrick Mahomes is an exclusive fraternity of star quarterbacks, but even he doesn’t have any inside scoops about Tom Brady.

Brady’s NFL future remains very much uncertain as the start of free agency nears. The New England Patriots have exclusive negotiating rights with the six-time Super Bowl champion until the league’s legal tampering period begins March 16, but Brady’s phone conversation with Bill Belichick on Tuesday reportedly did not go very well. As such, Brady calling somewhere other than Foxboro home in 2020 seems like a legitimate possibility.

While Mahomes is unsure where Brady will play his 21st season in the league, he admits it would be odd to see the future Hall of Famer takes snaps for a team other than the one that drafted him back in 2000.

“I have no idea, just like everyone else,” Mahomes told CBSSports.com. “I haven’t been able to talk to him. He hit me up after the Super Bowl and congratulated me.

“It’s hard to see him not being in a New England Patriots jersey but you never know. I’ll just kind of see when everyone else does.”

There’s a chance Mahomes could be seeing a lot of Brady in the upcoming campaign. Two of the Kansas City Chiefs’ division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, have been tabbed as potential landing spots for TB12.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images