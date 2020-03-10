Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ allotment of 2020 NFL Draft choices was finalized Tuesday with the announcement of the league’s compensatory picks.

The Patriots were awarded a league-high four comp picks — two third-rounders and two sixth-rounders — upping their total of 2020 selections to 12.

New England owns four of the top 100 picks but just one of the first 86, having traded their original second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. More than half of their picks (seven of 12) are in the final two rounds.

Here is the full list, which is likely to change in the coming weeks as the team executes pre- and in-draft trades:

First round: 23rd overall

Third round: 87th overall

Third round: 98th overall (compensatory)

Third round: 100th overall (compensatory)

Fourth round: 125th overall (via Chicago)

Sixth round: 198th overall (via Houston)

Sixth round: 207th overall(via Denver)

Sixth round: 212th overall (compensatory)

Sixth round: 213th overall (compensatory)

Seventh round: 233rd overall (via Seattle)

Seventh round: 238th overall (via Atlanta)

Seventh round: 244th overall (via Philadelphia)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports