Oddsmakers are confident in Cam Newton’s chances of landing in New England.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday pegged the New England Patriots among the favorites to acquire the Carolina Panthers quarterback in a trade. The Patriots’ odds of trading for Newton by Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season at +170, slightly behind those of the Washington Redskins, whose lines to secure Newton’s services are +125, and ahead of those of the Miami Dolphins, who have +250 odds.

The Washington Redskins are now the favorite to land Cam Newton 👀 pic.twitter.com/lDiOm0c50Z — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 19, 2020

The Panthers gave Newton permission to seek a trade elsewhere Tuesday. The 2015 NFL MVP lashed out against Carolina for suggesting he wanted them to trade him, but the chances of him remaining with the team appear remote, at best.

The Patriots likely will be in the market for a quarterback, following Tom Brady’s decision to leave New England in free agency. Brady is expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the near future.

Washington appears to be the favorite to become Newton’s next team due to the presence of head coach Ron Rivera, who coached the 30 year-old in Carolina for his entire career (between 2011 and 2019). Despite the fact the NFL routinely generates storylines that shock fans and other observers, oddsmakers wouldn’t meet a Newton to New England outcome with the same emotion.

