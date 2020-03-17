Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots have honored the end of Tom Brady’s road in New England by re-living some of the most special moments in their 20 years together.

The Patriots celebrated the legendary quarterback Tuesday by releasing a highlight video on social media. The minute-and-a-half-long tribute video centers around the six Super Bowl titles the Patriots won with Brady at quarterback while thanking him for the memories in his 20-year tenure.

You can watch it here:

20 years.

6 championships.

A lifetime of memories. Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/exQPrweT5h — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

As you likely know by know, Brady announced Tuesday he’s leaving the Patriots in free agency. His decision prompted an array of reactions from the sports world and beyond.

Brady hasn’t announced his next move but is expected to do so in due time as he can officially sign with another new team at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Rumors linked Brady on Tuesday with potential teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers and even the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots also now must address their opening at the most important position in the sport. However, before doing so it was only right to say thanks to the GOAT.

