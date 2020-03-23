Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty has played with some special, do-it-all defensive players.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has said McCourty is on that list, along with fellow veteran Patrick Chung. Well, McCourty seems to believe the Patriots have found another one of those type players in free agency.

The Patriots signed former Los Angeles Chargers safety and All-Pro special teams player Adrian Phillips to a two-year deal earlier this week. And McCourty, while recording the Double Coverage podcast with his twin brother Jason on Sunday, said he is excited to get to work with Phillips.

“I look at a guy like (Phillips) when you watch him when he was on the Chargers — linebacker, strong safety, free safety. He did so many different things,” McCourty said.

“Like, we don’t exactly know how he’ll fit, but he’ll bring another dimension that will be a little different for the defense. So, I’m excited about it.”

The agreement with Phillips could prove to be one of the better signings this offseason by the Patriots as he essentially replaced two safeties in Duron Harmon (traded to Detroit Lions) and Nate Ebner (signed with New York Giants).

It’ll be interesting to see how Phillips fits in with the Patriots defense, but it sounds like he already has at least one teammate eager to get going.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images