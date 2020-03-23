The Tom Brady era in New England officially is over.

Now, Patriots fans appear to be dreaming of a new superstar quarterback being under center in Foxboro.

Las Vegas oddsmakers evidently expect Bill Belichick and Co. to be major players in the quarterback market next offseason, as Deshaun Watson currently is the odds-on favorite to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021. If that wasn’t enough to get the Foxboro Faithful excited, the Texans quarterback’s latest tweet should help build the hype.

To be clear, those are lyrics from Drake’s “Emotionless,” but they’re awfully fitting in wake of recent events. Houston last week traded Watson’s favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals for a pretty mediocre return. Assuming Watson’s tweet was airing out frustration over the state of the Texans, the wheels in Patriots fans’ heads unsurprisingly started turning.

Patriots fans obviously shouldn’t get ahead of themselves. But if New England receives below-average quarterback play in the upcoming campaign, Belichick might be motivated to make a splash this time next year.

