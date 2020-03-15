Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Falcons just can’t escape it.

Atlanta is among the NFL franchises that have closed its facilities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet shared Friday, the Falcons announced their facilities would be closed until March 27. That served as great news for New England Patriots fans still eager to gloat about what happened in Super Bowl LI.

Take a look:

Now, it’s unclear whether the Falcons will stay closed through the 27th, or if they plan to reopen for the 27th. Nevertheless, the assumption the facilities will reopen March 28 presented an opportunity too good for Patriots fans to pass up.

