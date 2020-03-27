The New England Patriots could be largely finished with their free agency shopping after agreeing to terms with seven players over the last two weeks. But holes remain on their roster, and dozens of free agents around the NFL have yet to sign.

Here’s an updated look at the available free agents at a few positions of need for the Patriots (who must clear salary cap space before officially making any new additions):

TIGHT ENDS

Delanie Walker

Jordan Reed

Ricky Seals-Jones

Geoff Swaim

Charles Clay

David Morgan

Ben Koyack

Luke Stocker

Clive Walford

The pickings are slim here with Eric Ebron (Steelers) and Tyler Eifert (Jaguars) now off the board. Walker is the top option remaining, but the 35-year-old’s health is a major question mark after he after appeared in just eight games over the last two seasons. Seals-Jones still is young (25) and could have upside as a pass-catcher.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Demarcus Robinson

Paul Richardson

Taylor Gabriel

Geronimo Allison

Chris Hogan

Rashard Higgins

Ted Ginn

Tavon Austin

Justin Hardy

Jarius Wright

It took a while for the receiver market to materialize, but it finally did earlier this week, with names like Robby Anderson (Panthers), Breshad Perriman (Jets), Nelson Agholor (Raiders) and Devin Funchess (Packers) all landing new deals. There aren’t any obvious impact players in this group, but someone like Richardson could make sense for the Patriots, who already signed Damiere Byrd early in free agency. Richarson had 703 receiving yards for Seattle in 2017 but struggled in two years with the Washington Redskins. The 25-year-old Robinson is coming off a modest career year (32 catches, 449 yards, four touchdowns) as the fourth option in Kansas City, and Higgins and Gabriel have had productive seasons in the past. New England could have better luck finding a quality wideout in the draft, as this year’s receiver class has been hyped as one of the best in years.

LINEBACKERS

Jadeveon Clowney

Nigel Bradham

Alec Ogletree

Pernell McPhee

Mychal Kendricks

Clay Matthews

Wesley Woodyard

Reggie Ragland

Darron Lee

Preston Brown

Kamalei Correa

Signing veteran Brandon Copeland helped matters, but the Patriots still have a need at linebacker after losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency. They need more help at inside ‘backer — Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Terez Hall are the only holdovers there — but more depth on the edge wouldn’t hurt, either. We like Correa, who played well for Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans last season, as a low-cost edge option.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Derek Wolfe

Shelby Harris

Mike Daniels

Timmy Jernigan

Damon Harrison

Christian Covington

Dontari Poe

Even after signing Beau Allen, the Patriots could use another big body up front. They reportedly were showing interest in Wolfe early in free agency.

