While the rest of the sports world shuts down over concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the NFL marches on.
Of course, it helps that NFL business can be conducted over the phone this week as free agency is set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday at noon. At that time, NFL teams can begin contacting outside free agents without being disciplined for tampering.
More Patriots: Pass-Catchers New England Could Target In Trade Market
Here, we’ll track the Patriots’ free agents, their interest in players and any signings they complete.
PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS
QB Tom Brady
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Matthew Slater (re-signed)
OT Marshall Newhouse
G Joe Thuney
C James Ferentz
C Ted Karras
DT Danny Shelton
LB Shilique Calhoun
LB Jamie Collins
LB Elandon Roberts
LB Kyle Van Noy
S Nate Ebner
S Devin McCourty (re-signed)
K Nick Folk
RFA DT Adam Butler (second-round tender)
RFA G Jermaine Eluemunor (original (fifth)-round tender)
ERFA DE Keionta Davis
PATRIOTS’ INTEREST
No known interest so far.
PATRIOTS’ SIGNINGS
The Patriots have only re-signed Slater so far.
More Patriots: Nine Tight Ends New England Could Target In Free Agency
Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images