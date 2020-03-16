Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the rest of the sports world shuts down over concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the NFL marches on.

Of course, it helps that NFL business can be conducted over the phone this week as free agency is set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday at noon. At that time, NFL teams can begin contacting outside free agents without being disciplined for tampering.

Here, we’ll track the Patriots’ free agents, their interest in players and any signings they complete.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

QB Tom Brady

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Matthew Slater (re-signed)

OT Marshall Newhouse

G Joe Thuney

C James Ferentz

C Ted Karras

DT Danny Shelton

LB Shilique Calhoun

LB Jamie Collins

LB Elandon Roberts

LB Kyle Van Noy

S Nate Ebner

S Devin McCourty (re-signed)

K Nick Folk

RFA DT Adam Butler (second-round tender)

RFA G Jermaine Eluemunor (original (fifth)-round tender)

ERFA DE Keionta Davis

PATRIOTS’ INTEREST

No known interest so far.

PATRIOTS’ SIGNINGS

The Patriots have only re-signed Slater so far.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images