Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will he stay? Or will he go?

That’s been the question surrounding Tom Brady as NFL free agency draws closer. The 42-year-old is set to hit the open market March 18 for the first time in his career after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

While we don’t know what Brady’s next move entails, we do know Julian Edelman wants his friend to stay in New England.

The Patriots wide receiver started a “Stay Tom” campaign in hopes to entice Brady to remain in a Patriots uniform. And he took that tour to the Celtics’ locker room ahead of Boston’s game against the Utah Jazz at TD Garden.

“Campaign trail is moving right along… ☘️🐐 #StayTom,” he captioned his latest Instagram post.

Check it out:

Only time will tell if Edelman’s method proves to be successful.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images