The NFL Scouting Combine is over, and we now have a better sense of which 2020 draft prospects could interest the New England Patriots.
Here’s our first crack at a seven-round mock draft. The Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft picks aren’t officially set, so we’re going with this list, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
First Round, 23rd overall: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
The floodgates are open. Now, the Patriots will take a wide receiver in the first round every year.
Just kidding. But I don’t necessarily think that drafting N’Keal Harry in the first round in 2019 would preclude the Patriots from going back to the wide receiver well. Higgins could be a top-10 pick in other drafts. This class is so deep, however, he could fall to the Patriots and be a major bargain.
Higgins caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2019. He registered 12 scores as a sophomore in 2018. Higgins met with the Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine but didn’t work out.
Third Round, 87th overall: DT Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
Hamilton is a massive 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman, and the Patriots need some youth and upside at this position. Hamilton will play two downs and play them extremely well.
Third Round, Compensatory Selection: OL Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
Classic athletic Patriots offensive lineman. Cleveland ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash with a blazing 7.26-second 3-cone drill and 4.46-second short shuttle at 6-foot-6, 311 pounds. If he doesn’t work at offensive tackle because of his 33 3/8-inch arms, move him inside to guard. If he doesn’t work out there, tell him to lose 40 pounds and get a pair of hands. Cleveland is already nearly as athletic as a tight end.
Third Round, Compensatory Selection: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Okweugbunam is a freak. He ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6, 258 pounds. He’s been compared to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and has the size to improve as a blocker with some coaching.
Fourth Round, From Chicago: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
The Patriots like big linebackers and Wilson is 6-foot-2, 241 pounds with impressive athleticism for his build. He’ll take on blocks and can blitz on third down.
Sixth Round, From Denver: K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
Don’t be shocked if the Patriots give Stephen Gostkowski some competition.
Sixth Round, From Houston: G Jon Runyan, Michigan
Think a poor man’s Joe Thuney. He was an undersized left tackle in college who could kick inside as an athletic guard.
Sixth Round, Compensatory Selection: CB John Reid, Penn State
We’ll take a slot cornerback over a safety in this year’s draft. If Devin McCourty walks in free agency, then move Jonathan Jones to safety and fill in where needed in the slot.
Sixth Round, Compensatory Selection: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
It’s not insane to compare Dillon to Derrick Henry, since he’s 6-feet, 247 pounds and can run a 4.53-second 40-yard dash with a 7.19-second 3-cone drill. Dillon is a hell of an athlete for his size. He was ultra-productive at BC.
Seventh Round, From Atlanta: DE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
Outside of a slow short shuttle, Tuszka compares to Chase Winovich both visually and athletically.
Seventh Round, From Philadelphia: RB/WR Antonio Gibson, Memphis
He’s either a tall running back or heavy receiver. Regardless, he picked up 14 touchdowns on just 77 college touches and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 6-feet, 228 pounds.
Seventh Round, From Seattle: QB Nate Stanley, Iowa
I mean, he’s from Iowa. Of course, the Patriots will give him a shot.
