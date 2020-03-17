Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, Tom Brady actually is gone.

The New England Patriots quarterback announced on his social media channels Tuesday morning that he would not be returning to the team he’s spent the last two decades with.

While the possibility always was there for him to bolt this offseason, it didn’t make it any less jarring when he pulled the trigger Tuesday.

As such, fans of both Brady and the NFL alike were floored by his announcement.

It’s unclear what the next stop will be for Brady, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the two teams rumored to be most interested in him.

The legal tampering period is open, so he can negotiate a deal with other teams, but can’t sign anywhere until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images