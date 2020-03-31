Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots will not have Tom Brady in 2020, but can they still claim the AFC East?

Despite losing Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots still have some solid odds of winning the AFC East. The Pats are the odds on betting favorites ate +125 to take the AFC East and +175 for second place, according to BetOnline.eg.

Here are the full odds, via Odds Shark:

Odds for what place the Patriots will finish in the AFC East in 2020 (BetOnline): 1st +125

2nd +175

3rd +350

4th +900 pic.twitter.com/mXOyxajLm8 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 30, 2020

Impressive.

