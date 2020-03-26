Fresh off one of the most bizarre seasons by a quarterback in NFL history, Jameis Winston is in search of a new home.

Winston threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes in the 2019 season, but they were met with 30 (!) interceptions. The 26-year-old’s inconsistency likely was a leading factor in the Buccaneers evaluating the QB position this offseason, which resulted in Tampa Bay handing over the keys to Tom Brady.

So, where could Winston wind up? Some have suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Winston seemingly could benefit from playing under a proven veteran with a similar playing style. Others have argued the Patriots, as New England’s quarterback situation now is uncertain in wake of Brady’s exit.

The “Speak For Yourself” panel debated the matter Wednesday on FOX Sports 1, and Jason Whitlock, quite frankly, couldn’t believe co-hosts Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington opted for the Steelers.

“Major news has happened,” Whitlock said. “Listening to both you and Marcellus talk, I’ve now concluded Bill Belichick has retired. Bill Belichick has retired because I mean, clearly, going to play for the coach who took a sixth-round pick and made him the greatest quarterback of all time — the Pittsburgh Steelers offer a better opportunity than that? Are you kidding me? He gets a chance to play for Bill Belichick, that made Tom Brady the greatest of all time, and he’s got a chance to start and not sit behind Ben Roethlisberger? Bill Belichick’s retired, OK. We just broke the news.”

.@WhitlockJason explains why Jameis Winston would rather play for the Patriots over the Steelers. "Going to play for the coach who took a 6th round pick and made him the greatest QB of all-time, the Pittsburgh Steelers offer a better opportunity than that? Are you kidding me?" pic.twitter.com/D7GuymCwyH — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) March 25, 2020

He makes a fair point.

Joining the Patriots would make sense for Winston, as there probably are few better places than Foxboro to hone your talent and master your skillset. That said, it’s easy to imagine the feeling wouldn’t be mutual, as Belichick likely would be perturbed by Winston’s propensity for turning the ball over.

So while there’s definitely a good job out there somewhere for Winston, it seems unlikely it’s in New England.

