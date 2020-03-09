Phillip Dorsett isn’t too far removed from free agency. After all, the New England Patriots receiver was in the same position just last offseason.

The two, however, certainly feel different for Dorsett, who spent the last three years in New England while playing 51 games.

“I would say that will probably be a little different,” Dorsett said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Last year, I had my heart set on where I wanted to go and I didn’t have an open mind. This year, I know I have to go into it with an open mind.”

Dorsett did not even visit another team before signing his one-year deal with the Patriots last offseason. He wanted to remain a target of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

And while Dorsett received that opportunity to some extent at the start of the year, his role faded as the season did, even after the Patriots released both Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. Instead, the team had 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry return from injured reserve and acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu.

It caused Dorsett to fall down the depth chart, and ultimately, could the reason he is unlikely to re-sign with the Patriots.

“It’s just something that I feel like I need to be honest with myself about,” Dorsett said. “The way the roles changed in New England in the middle of the season out of nowhere … it took me off the field. So at the end of the day, I have to be smart about it and make the best decision.”

Dorsett is among the many Patriots free agents, including Brady, who will become a free agent on March 18.

