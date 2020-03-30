Ah, the Tom Brady effect.

Be it in marketability or perceived belief of increased (or decreased) offensive productivity, Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers caused a pretty big shift in the NFL.

Few places are that shift spelled out clearer than in power rankings.

Following Brady’s move, ESPN’s power rankings had the Bucs climbing a good bit, while the Pats fell off. New England came in at No. 7 in the previous ranking but was No. 13 on Monday.

“Three words: Life after Brady. Everything that has unfolded with the Patriots is consistent with how they have generally operated under coach Bill Belichick — more notable defections than additions — except for one major piece: quarterback Tom Brady,” Mike Reiss wrote. “With Brady leaving to sign with the Buccaneers, it takes away a security blanket the Patriots have always had in points of transition. So therein lies the intrigue for what’s ahead. The Patriots have always preached that every season is a blank slate, even when Brady was there to lead the way. Now the question becomes if Jarrett Stidham can step in at quarterback.”

The Bucs, meanwhile, went from No. 19 to No. 10.

Of course, games aren’t played on paper, so this really means nothing in the broad scheme of things. Still, it’s hard to argue with where either team landed.

